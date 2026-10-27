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GOL | Boluspor 1-3 Karşıyaka

27 Ekim 2026, Salı 18:11
GOL | Boluspor 1-3 Karşıyaka

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 3. Tur maçında Karşıyaka, 119. dakikada Eren Arda Şan'ın attığı golle Boluspor karşısında skoru 3-1 yaptı.

MAÇIN DİĞER VİDEOLARI

  • ÖZET
  • GOLLER
  • DİĞER