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GOL | Boluspor 1-2 Karşıyaka

27 Ekim 2026, Salı 17:57
GOL | Boluspor 1-2 Karşıyaka

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 3. Tur maçında Karşıyaka, 105. dakikada Ömer Akgüc'ün attığı golle Boluspor karşısında skoru 2-1 yaptı.

MAÇIN DİĞER VİDEOLARI

  • ÖZET
  • GOLLER
  • DİĞER