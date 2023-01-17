Galatasaray kalesinde büyük tehlike! İşte Alanyaspor'un direkten dönen topu

17 Ocak 2023, Salı 08:43
Galatasaray kalesinde büyük tehlike! İşte Alanyaspor'un direkten dönen topu

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası son 16 turu maçında Galatasaray, Alanyaspor'a konuk oldu. Ev sahibi Alanyaspor, mücadelenin 3. dakikasında gole çok yaklaştı. İşte o pozisyon... | Son dakika Galatasaray haberleri (GS spor haberi)

MAÇIN DİĞER VİDEOLARI

  • ÖZET
  • GOLLER
  • DİĞER
BİZE ULAŞIN