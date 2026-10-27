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Corendon Alanyaspor 4–1 12 Bingölspor (MAÇ SONUCU-ÖZET)

27 Ekim 2026, Salı 23:14
Corendon Alanyaspor 4–1 12 Bingölspor (MAÇ SONUCU-ÖZET)

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 3. turunda Corendon Alanyaspor, sahasında 12 Bingölspor'u 4-1 mağlup ederek adını bir üst tura yazdırdı. Hwang Ui-jo, Omar Ben Ali, Ivan Cedric ve Yusuf Özdemir'in golleriyle galibiyete uzanan Akdeniz ekibi, kupada yoluna devam etti. İşte maçın özeti...

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