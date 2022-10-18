Adıyaman FK Teknik Direktörü Erol Kapusuz Adana Demirspor mağlubiyetini değerlendirdi!

";var b=n.createElement("input");b.setAttribute("type","hidden"),a.appendChild(b).setAttribute("name","D"),a.querySelectorAll("[name=d]").length&&q.push("name"+K+"*[*^$|!~]?="),2!==a.querySelectorAll(":enabled").length&&q.push(":enabled",":disabled"),o.appendChild(a).disabled=!0,2!==a.querySelectorAll(":disabled").length&&q.push(":enabled",":disabled"),a.querySelectorAll("*,:x"),q.push(",.*:")})),(c.matchesSelector=Y.test(s=o.matches||o.webkitMatchesSelector||o.mozMatchesSelector||o.oMatchesSelector||o.msMatchesSelector))&&ja(function(a){c.disconnectedMatch=s.call(a,"*"),s.call(a,"[s!='']:x"),r.push("!=",N)}),q=q.length&&new RegExp(q.join("|")),r=r.length&&new RegExp(r.join("|")),b=Y.test(o.compareDocumentPosition),t=b||Y.test(o.contains)?function(a,b){var c=9===a.nodeType?a.documentElement:a,d=b&&b.parentNode;return a===d||!(!d||1!==d.nodeType||!(c.contains?c.contains(d):a.compareDocumentPosition&&16&a.compareDocumentPosition(d)))}:function(a,b){if(b)while(b=b.parentNode)if(b===a)return!0;return!1},B=b?function(a,b){if(a===b)return l=!0,0;var d=!a.compareDocumentPosition-!b.compareDocumentPosition;return d?d:(d=(a.ownerDocument||a)===(b.ownerDocument||b)?a.compareDocumentPosition(b):1,1&d||!c.sortDetached&&b.compareDocumentPosition(a)===d?a===n||a.ownerDocument===v&&t(v,a)?-1:b===n||b.ownerDocument===v&&t(v,b)?1:k?I(k,a)-I(k,b):0:4&d?-1:1)}:function(a,b){if(a===b)return l=!0,0;var c,d=0,e=a.parentNode,f=b.parentNode,g=[a],h=[b];if(!e||!f)return a===n?-1:b===n?1:e?-1:f?1:k?I(k,a)-I(k,b):0;if(e===f)return la(a,b);c=a;while(c=c.parentNode)g.unshift(c);c=b;while(c=c.parentNode)h.unshift(c);while(g[d]===h[d])d++;return d?la(g[d],h[d]):g[d]===v?-1:h[d]===v?1:0},n):n},ga.matches=function(a,b){return ga(a,null,null,b)},ga.matchesSelector=function(a,b){if((a.ownerDocument||a)!==n&&m(a),b=b.replace(S,"='$1']"),c.matchesSelector&&p&&!A[b+" "]&&(!r||!r.test(b))&&(!q||!q.test(b)))try{var d=s.call(a,b);if(d||c.disconnectedMatch||a.document&&11!==a.document.nodeType)return d}catch(e){}return ga(b,n,null,[a]).length>0},ga.contains=function(a,b){return(a.ownerDocument||a)!==n&&m(a),t(a,b)},ga.attr=function(a,b){(a.ownerDocument||a)!==n&&m(a);var e=d.attrHandle[b.toLowerCase()],f=e&&C.call(d.attrHandle,b.toLowerCase())?e(a,b,!p):void 0;return void 0!==f?f:c.attributes||!p?a.getAttribute(b):(f=a.getAttributeNode(b))&&f.specified?f.value:null},ga.escape=function(a){return(a+"").replace(ba,ca)},ga.error=function(a){throw new Error("Syntax error, unrecognized expression: "+a)},ga.uniqueSort=function(a){var b,d=[],e=0,f=0;if(l=!c.detectDuplicates,k=!c.sortStable&&a.slice(0),a.sort(B),l){while(b=a[f++])b===a[f]&&(e=d.push(f));while(e--)a.splice(d[e],1)}return k=null,a},e=ga.getText=function(a){var b,c="",d=0,f=a.nodeType;if(f){if(1===f||9===f||11===f){if("string"==typeof a.textContent)return a.textContent;for(a=a.firstChild;a;a=a.nextSibling)c+=e(a)}else if(3===f||4===f)return a.nodeValue}else while(b=a[d++])c+=e(b);return c},d=ga.selectors={cacheLength:50,createPseudo:ia,match:V,attrHandle:{},find:{},relative:{">":{dir:"parentNode",first:!0}," ":{dir:"parentNode"},"+":{dir:"previousSibling",first:!0},"~":{dir:"previousSibling"}},preFilter:{ATTR:function(a){return a[1]=a[1].replace(_,aa),a[3]=(a[3]||a[4]||a[5]||"").replace(_,aa),"~="===a[2]&&(a[3]=" "+a[3]+" "),a.slice(0,4)},CHILD:function(a){return a[1]=a[1].toLowerCase(),"nth"===a[1].slice(0,3)?(a[3]||ga.error(a[0]),a[4]=+(a[4]?a[5]+(a[6]||1):2*("even"===a[3]||"odd"===a[3])),a[5]=+(a[7]+a[8]||"odd"===a[3])):a[3]&&ga.error(a[0]),a},PSEUDO:function(a){var b,c=!a[6]&&a[2];return V.CHILD.test(a[0])?null:(a[3]?a[2]=a[4]||a[5]||"":c&&T.test(c)&&(b=g(c,!0))&&(b=c.indexOf(")",c.length-b)-c.length)&&(a[0]=a[0].slice(0,b),a[2]=c.slice(0,b)),a.slice(0,3))}},filter:{TAG:function(a){var b=a.replace(_,aa).toLowerCase();return"*"===a?function(){return!0}:function(a){return a.nodeName&&a.nodeName.toLowerCase()===b}},CLASS:function(a){var b=y[a+" "];return b||(b=new RegExp("(^|"+K+")"+a+"("+K+"|$)"))&&y(a,function(a){return b.test("string"==typeof a.className&&a.className||"undefined"!=typeof a.getAttribute&&a.getAttribute("class")||"")})},ATTR:function(a,b,c){return function(d){var e=ga.attr(d,a);return null==e?"!="===b:!b||(e+="","="===b?e===c:"!="===b?e!==c:"^="===b?c&&0===e.indexOf(c):"*="===b?c&&e.indexOf(c)>-1:"$="===b?c&&e.slice(-c.length)===c:"~="===b?(" "+e.replace(O," ")+" ").indexOf(c)>-1:"|="===b&&(e===c||e.slice(0,c.length+1)===c+"-"))}},CHILD:function(a,b,c,d,e){var f="nth"!==a.slice(0,3),g="last"!==a.slice(-4),h="of-type"===b;return 1===d&&0===e?function(a){return!!a.parentNode}:function(b,c,i){var j,k,l,m,n,o,p=f!==g?"nextSibling":"previousSibling",q=b.parentNode,r=h&&b.nodeName.toLowerCase(),s=!i&&!h,t=!1;if(q){if(f){while(p){m=b;while(m=m[p])if(h?m.nodeName.toLowerCase()===r:1===m.nodeType)return!1;o=p="only"===a&&!o&&"nextSibling"}return!0}if(o=[g?q.firstChild:q.lastChild],g&&s){m=q,l=m[u]||(m[u]={}),k=l[m.uniqueID]||(l[m.uniqueID]={}),j=k[a]||[],n=j[0]===w&&j[1],t=n&&j[2],m=n&&q.childNodes[n];while(m=++n&&m&&m[p]||(t=n=0)||o.pop())if(1===m.nodeType&&++t&&m===b){k[a]=[w,n,t];break}}else if(s&&(m=b,l=m[u]||(m[u]={}),k=l[m.uniqueID]||(l[m.uniqueID]={}),j=k[a]||[],n=j[0]===w&&j[1],t=n),t===!1)while(m=++n&&m&&m[p]||(t=n=0)||o.pop())if((h?m.nodeName.toLowerCase()===r:1===m.nodeType)&&++t&&(s&&(l=m[u]||(m[u]={}),k=l[m.uniqueID]||(l[m.uniqueID]={}),k[a]=[w,t]),m===b))break;return t-=e,t===d||t%d===0&&t/d>=0}}},PSEUDO:function(a,b){var c,e=d.pseudos[a]||d.setFilters[a.toLowerCase()]||ga.error("unsupported pseudo: "+a);return e[u]?e(b):e.length>1?(c=[a,a,"",b],d.setFilters.hasOwnProperty(a.toLowerCase())?ia(function(a,c){var d,f=e(a,b),g=f.length;while(g--)d=I(a,f[g]),a[d]=!(c[d]=f[g])}):function(a){return e(a,0,c)}):e}},pseudos:{not:ia(function(a){var b=[],c=[],d=h(a.replace(P,"$1"));return d[u]?ia(function(a,b,c,e){var f,g=d(a,null,e,[]),h=a.length;while(h--)(f=g[h])&&(a[h]=!(b[h]=f))}):function(a,e,f){return b[0]=a,d(b,null,f,c),b[0]=null,!c.pop()}}),has:ia(function(a){return function(b){return ga(a,b).length>0}}),contains:ia(function(a){return a=a.replace(_,aa),function(b){return(b.textContent||b.innerText||e(b)).indexOf(a)>-1}}),lang:ia(function(a){return U.test(a||"")||ga.error("unsupported lang: "+a),a=a.replace(_,aa).toLowerCase(),function(b){var c;do if(c=p?b.lang:b.getAttribute("xml:lang")||b.getAttribute("lang"))return c=c.toLowerCase(),c===a||0===c.indexOf(a+"-");while((b=b.parentNode)&&1===b.nodeType);return!1}}),target:function(b){var c=a.location&&a.location.hash;return c&&c.slice(1)===b.id},root:function(a){return a===o},focus:function(a){return a===n.activeElement&&(!n.hasFocus||n.hasFocus())&&!!(a.type||a.href||~a.tabIndex)},enabled:oa(!1),disabled:oa(!0),checked:function(a){var b=a.nodeName.toLowerCase();return"input"===b&&!!a.checked||"option"===b&&!!a.selected},selected:function(a){return a.parentNode&&a.parentNode.selectedIndex,a.selected===!0},empty:function(a){for(a=a.firstChild;a;a=a.nextSibling)if(a.nodeType<6)return!1;return!0},parent:function(a){return!d.pseudos.empty(a)},header:function(a){return X.test(a.nodeName)},input:function(a){return W.test(a.nodeName)},button:function(a){var b=a.nodeName.toLowerCase();return"input"===b&&"button"===a.type||"button"===b},text:function(a){var b;return"input"===a.nodeName.toLowerCase()&&"text"===a.type&&(null==(b=a.getAttribute("type"))||"text"===b.toLowerCase())},first:pa(function(){return[0]}),last:pa(function(a,b){return[b-1]}),eq:pa(function(a,b,c){return[c<0?c+b:c]}),even:pa(function(a,b){for(var c=0;c=0;)a.push(d);return a}),gt:pa(function(a,b,c){for(var d=c<0?c+b:c;++d1?function(b,c,d){var e=a.length;while(e--)if(!a[e](b,c,d))return!1;return!0}:a[0]}function va(a,b,c){for(var d=0,e=b.length;d-1&&(f[j]=!(g[j]=l))}}else r=wa(r===g?r.splice(o,r.length):r),e?e(null,g,r,i):G.apply(g,r)})}function ya(a){for(var b,c,e,f=a.length,g=d.relative[a[0].type],h=g||d.relative[" "],i=g?1:0,k=ta(function(a){return a===b},h,!0),l=ta(function(a){return I(b,a)>-1},h,!0),m=[function(a,c,d){var e=!g&&(d||c!==j)||((b=c).nodeType?k(a,c,d):l(a,c,d));return b=null,e}];i1&&ua(m),i>1&&sa(a.slice(0,i-1).concat({value:" "===a[i-2].type?"*":""})).replace(P,"$1"),c,i0,e=a.length>0,f=function(f,g,h,i,k){var l,o,q,r=0,s="0",t=f&&[],u=[],v=j,x=f||e&&d.find.TAG("*",k),y=w+=null==v?1:Math.random()||.1,z=x.length;for(k&&(j=g===n||g||k);s!==z&&null!=(l=x[s]);s++){if(e&&l){o=0,g||l.ownerDocument===n||(m(l),h=!p);while(q=a[o++])if(q(l,g||n,h)){i.push(l);break}k&&(w=y)}c&&((l=!q&&l)&&r--,f&&t.push(l))}if(r+=s,c&&s!==r){o=0;while(q=b[o++])q(t,u,g,h);if(f){if(r>0)while(s--)t[s]||u[s]||(u[s]=E.call(i));u=wa(u)}G.apply(i,u),k&&!f&&u.length>0&&r+b.length>1&&ga.uniqueSort(i)}return k&&(w=y,j=v),t};return c?ia(f):f}return h=ga.compile=function(a,b){var c,d=[],e=[],f=A[a+" "];if(!f){b||(b=g(a)),c=b.length;while(c--)f=ya(b[c]),f[u]?d.push(f):e.push(f);f=A(a,za(e,d)),f.selector=a}return f},i=ga.select=function(a,b,c,e){var f,i,j,k,l,m="function"==typeof a&&a,n=!e&&g(a=m.selector||a);if(c=c||[],1===n.length){if(i=n[0]=n[0].slice(0),i.length>2&&"ID"===(j=i[0]).type&&9===b.nodeType&&p&&d.relative[i[1].type]){if(b=(d.find.ID(j.matches[0].replace(_,aa),b)||[])[0],!b)return c;m&&(b=b.parentNode),a=a.slice(i.shift().value.length)}f=V.needsContext.test(a)?0:i.length;while(f--){if(j=i[f],d.relative[k=j.type])break;if((l=d.find[k])&&(e=l(j.matches[0].replace(_,aa),$.test(i[0].type)&&qa(b.parentNode)||b))){if(i.splice(f,1),a=e.length&&sa(i),!a)return G.apply(c,e),c;break}}}return(m||h(a,n))(e,b,!p,c,!b||$.test(a)&&qa(b.parentNode)||b),c},c.sortStable=u.split("").sort(B).join("")===u,c.detectDuplicates=!!l,m(),c.sortDetached=ja(function(a){return 1&a.compareDocumentPosition(n.createElement("fieldset"))}),ja(function(a){return a.innerHTML="","#"===a.firstChild.getAttribute("href")})||ka("type|href|height|width",function(a,b,c){if(!c)return a.getAttribute(b,"type"===b.toLowerCase()?1:2)}),c.attributes&&ja(function(a){return a.innerHTML="",a.firstChild.setAttribute("value",""),""===a.firstChild.getAttribute("value")})||ka("value",function(a,b,c){if(!c&&"input"===a.nodeName.toLowerCase())return a.defaultValue}),ja(function(a){return null==a.getAttribute("disabled")})||ka(J,function(a,b,c){var d;if(!c)return a[b]===!0?b.toLowerCase():(d=a.getAttributeNode(b))&&d.specified?d.value:null}),ga}(a);r.find=x,r.expr=x.selectors,r.expr[":"]=r.expr.pseudos,r.uniqueSort=r.unique=x.uniqueSort,r.text=x.getText,r.isXMLDoc=x.isXML,r.contains=x.contains,r.escapeSelector=x.escape;var y=function(a,b,c){var d=[],e=void 0!==c;while((a=a[b])&&9!==a.nodeType)if(1===a.nodeType){if(e&&r(a).is(c))break;d.push(a)}return d},z=function(a,b){for(var c=[];a;a=a.nextSibling)1===a.nodeType&&a!==b&&c.push(a);return c},A=r.expr.match.needsContext,B=/^<([a-z][^\/\0>:\x20\t\r\n\f]*)[\x20\t\r\n\f]*\/?>(?:<\/\1>|)$/i,C=/^.[^:#\[\.,]*$/;function D(a,b,c){return r.isFunction(b)?r.grep(a,function(a,d){return!!b.call(a,d,a)!==c}):b.nodeType?r.grep(a,function(a){return a===b!==c}):"string"!=typeof b?r.grep(a,function(a){return i.call(b,a)>-1!==c}):C.test(b)?r.filter(b,a,c):(b=r.filter(b,a),r.grep(a,function(a){return i.call(b,a)>-1!==c&&1===a.nodeType}))}r.filter=function(a,b,c){var d=b[0];return c&&(a=":not("+a+")"),1===b.length&&1===d.nodeType?r.find.matchesSelector(d,a)?[d]:[]:r.find.matches(a,r.grep(b,function(a){return 1===a.nodeType}))},r.fn.extend({find:function(a){var b,c,d=this.length,e=this;if("string"!=typeof a)return this.pushStack(r(a).filter(function(){for(b=0;b1?r.uniqueSort(c):c},filter:function(a){return this.pushStack(D(this,a||[],!1))},not:function(a){return this.pushStack(D(this,a||[],!0))},is:function(a){return!!D(this,"string"==typeof a&&A.test(a)?r(a):a||[],!1).length}});var E,F=/^(?:\s*(<[\w\W]+>)[^>]*|#([\w-]+))$/,G=r.fn.init=function(a,b,c){var e,f;if(!a)return this;if(c=c||E,"string"==typeof a){if(e="<"===a[0]&&">"===a[a.length-1]&&a.length>=3?[null,a,null]:F.exec(a),!e||!e[1]&&b)return!b||b.jquery?(b||c).find(a):this.constructor(b).find(a);if(e[1]){if(b=b instanceof r?b[0]:b,r.merge(this,r.parseHTML(e[1],b&&b.nodeType?b.ownerDocument||b:d,!0)),B.test(e[1])&&r.isPlainObject(b))for(e in b)r.isFunction(this[e])?this[e](b[e]):this.attr(e,b[e]);return this}return f=d.getElementById(e[2]),f&&(this[0]=f,this.length=1),this}return a.nodeType?(this[0]=a,this.length=1,this):r.isFunction(a)?void 0!==c.ready?c.ready(a):a(r):r.makeArray(a,this)};G.prototype=r.fn,E=r(d);var H=/^(?:parents|prev(?:Until|All))/,I={children:!0,contents:!0,next:!0,prev:!0};r.fn.extend({has:function(a){var b=r(a,this),c=b.length;return this.filter(function(){for(var a=0;a-1:1===c.nodeType&&r.find.matchesSelector(c,a))){f.push(c);break}return this.pushStack(f.length>1?r.uniqueSort(f):f)},index:function(a){return a?"string"==typeof a?i.call(r(a),this[0]):i.call(this,a.jquery?a[0]:a):this[0]&&this[0].parentNode?this.first().prevAll().length:-1},add:function(a,b){return this.pushStack(r.uniqueSort(r.merge(this.get(),r(a,b))))},addBack:function(a){return this.add(null==a?this.prevObject:this.prevObject.filter(a))}});function J(a,b){while((a=a[b])&&1!==a.nodeType);return a}r.each({parent:function(a){var b=a.parentNode;return b&&11!==b.nodeType?b:null},parents:function(a){return y(a,"parentNode")},parentsUntil:function(a,b,c){return y(a,"parentNode",c)},next:function(a){return J(a,"nextSibling")},prev:function(a){return J(a,"previousSibling")},nextAll:function(a){return y(a,"nextSibling")},prevAll:function(a){return y(a,"previousSibling")},nextUntil:function(a,b,c){return y(a,"nextSibling",c)},prevUntil:function(a,b,c){return y(a,"previousSibling",c)},siblings:function(a){return z((a.parentNode||{}).firstChild,a)},children:function(a){return z(a.firstChild)},contents:function(a){return a.contentDocument||r.merge([],a.childNodes)}},function(a,b){r.fn[a]=function(c,d){var e=r.map(this,b,c);return"Until"!==a.slice(-5)&&(d=c),d&&"string"==typeof d&&(e=r.filter(d,e)),this.length>1&&(I[a]||r.uniqueSort(e),H.test(a)&&e.reverse()),this.pushStack(e)}});var K=/[^\x20\t\r\n\f]+/g;function L(a){var b={};return r.each(a.match(K)||[],function(a,c){b[c]=!0}),b}r.Callbacks=function(a){a="string"==typeof a?L(a):r.extend({},a);var b,c,d,e,f=[],g=[],h=-1,i=function(){for(e=a.once,d=b=!0;g.length;h=-1){c=g.shift();while(++h-1)f.splice(c,1),c<=h&&h--}),this},has:function(a){return a?r.inArray(a,f)>-1:f.length>0},empty:function(){return f&&(f=[]),this},disable:function(){return e=g=[],f=c="",this},disabled:function(){return!f},lock:function(){return e=g=[],c||b||(f=c=""),this},locked:function(){return!!e},fireWith:function(a,c){return e||(c=c||[],c=[a,c.slice?c.slice():c],g.push(c),b||i()),this},fire:function(){return j.fireWith(this,arguments),this},fired:function(){return!!d}};return j};function M(a){return a}function N(a){throw a}function O(a,b,c){var d;try{a&&r.isFunction(d=a.promise)?d.call(a).done(b).fail(c):a&&r.isFunction(d=a.then)?d.call(a,b,c):b.call(void 0,a)}catch(a){c.call(void 0,a)}}r.extend({Deferred:function(b){var c=[["notify","progress",r.Callbacks("memory"),r.Callbacks("memory"),2],["resolve","done",r.Callbacks("once memory"),r.Callbacks("once memory"),0,"resolved"],["reject","fail",r.Callbacks("once memory"),r.Callbacks("once memory"),1,"rejected"]],d="pending",e={state:function(){return d},always:function(){return f.done(arguments).fail(arguments),this},"catch":function(a){return e.then(null,a)},pipe:function(){var a=arguments;return r.Deferred(function(b){r.each(c,function(c,d){var e=r.isFunction(a[d[4]])&&a[d[4]];f[d[1]](function(){var a=e&&e.apply(this,arguments);a&&r.isFunction(a.promise)?a.promise().progress(b.notify).done(b.resolve).fail(b.reject):b[d[0]+"With"](this,e?[a]:arguments)})}),a=null}).promise()},then:function(b,d,e){var f=0;function g(b,c,d,e){return function(){var h=this,i=arguments,j=function(){var a,j;if(!(b=f&&(d!==N&&(h=void 0,i=[a]),c.rejectWith(h,i))}};b?k():(r.Deferred.getStackHook&&(k.stackTrace=r.Deferred.getStackHook()),a.setTimeout(k))}}return r.Deferred(function(a){c[0][3].add(g(0,a,r.isFunction(e)?e:M,a.notifyWith)),c[1][3].add(g(0,a,r.isFunction(b)?b:M)),c[2][3].add(g(0,a,r.isFunction(d)?d:N))}).promise()},promise:function(a){return null!=a?r.extend(a,e):e}},f={};return r.each(c,function(a,b){var g=b[2],h=b[5];e[b[1]]=g.add,h&&g.add(function(){d=h},c[3-a][2].disable,c[0][2].lock),g.add(b[3].fire),f[b[0]]=function(){return f[b[0]+"With"](this===f?void 0:this,arguments),this},f[b[0]+"With"]=g.fireWith}),e.promise(f),b&&b.call(f,f),f},when:function(a){var b=arguments.length,c=b,d=Array(c),e=f.call(arguments),g=r.Deferred(),h=function(a){return function(c){d[a]=this,e[a]=arguments.length>1?f.call(arguments):c,--b||g.resolveWith(d,e)}};if(b<=1&&(O(a,g.done(h(c)).resolve,g.reject),"pending"===g.state()||r.isFunction(e[c]&&e[c].then)))return g.then();while(c--)O(e[c],h(c),g.reject);return g.promise()}});var P=/^(Eval|Internal|Range|Reference|Syntax|Type|URI)Error$/;r.Deferred.exceptionHook=function(b,c){a.console&&a.console.warn&&b&&P.test(b.name)&&a.console.warn("jQuery.Deferred exception: "+b.message,b.stack,c)},r.readyException=function(b){a.setTimeout(function(){throw b})};var Q=r.Deferred();r.fn.ready=function(a){return Q.then(a)["catch"](function(a){r.readyException(a)}),this},r.extend({isReady:!1,readyWait:1,holdReady:function(a){a?r.readyWait++:r.ready(!0)},ready:function(a){(a===!0?--r.readyWait:r.isReady)||(r.isReady=!0,a!==!0&&--r.readyWait>0||Q.resolveWith(d,[r]))}}),r.ready.then=Q.then;function R(){d.removeEventListener("DOMContentLoaded",R),a.removeEventListener("load",R),r.ready()}"complete"===d.readyState||"loading"!==d.readyState&&!d.documentElement.doScroll?a.setTimeout(r.ready):(d.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded",R),a.addEventListener("load",R));var S=function(a,b,c,d,e,f,g){var h=0,i=a.length,j=null==c;if("object"===r.type(c)){e=!0;for(h in c)S(a,b,h,c[h],!0,f,g)}else if(void 0!==d&&(e=!0,r.isFunction(d)||(g=!0),j&&(g?(b.call(a,d),b=null):(j=b,b=function(a,b,c){return j.call(r(a),c)})),b))for(;h1,null,!0)},removeData:function(a){return this.each(function(){W.remove(this,a)})}}),r.extend({queue:function(a,b,c){var d;if(a)return b=(b||"fx")+"queue",d=V.get(a,b),c&&(!d||r.isArray(c)?d=V.access(a,b,r.makeArray(c)):d.push(c)),d||[]},dequeue:function(a,b){b=b||"fx";var c=r.queue(a,b),d=c.length,e=c.shift(),f=r._queueHooks(a,b),g=function(){r.dequeue(a,b)};"inprogress"===e&&(e=c.shift(),d--),e&&("fx"===b&&c.unshift("inprogress"),delete f.stop,e.call(a,g,f)),!d&&f&&f.empty.fire()},_queueHooks:function(a,b){var c=b+"queueHooks";return V.get(a,c)||V.access(a,c,{empty:r.Callbacks("once memory").add(function(){V.remove(a,[b+"queue",c])})})}}),r.fn.extend({queue:function(a,b){var c=2;return"string"!=typeof a&&(b=a,a="fx",c--),arguments.length\x20\t\r\n\f]+)/i,ka=/^$|\/(?:java|ecma)script/i,la={option:[1,""],thead:[1,""],col:[2,""],tr:[2,""],td:[3,""],_default:[0,"",""]};la.optgroup=la.option,la.tbody=la.tfoot=la.colgroup=la.caption=la.thead,la.th=la.td;function ma(a,b){var c;return c="undefined"!=typeof a.getElementsByTagName?a.getElementsByTagName(b||"*"):"undefined"!=typeof a.querySelectorAll?a.querySelectorAll(b||"*"):[],void 0===b||b&&r.nodeName(a,b)?r.merge([a],c):c}function na(a,b){for(var c=0,d=a.length;c-1)e&&e.push(f);else if(j=r.contains(f.ownerDocument,f),g=ma(l.appendChild(f),"script"),j&&na(g),c){k=0;while(f=g[k++])ka.test(f.type||"")&&c.push(f)}return l}!function(){var a=d.createDocumentFragment(),b=a.appendChild(d.createElement("div")),c=d.createElement("input");c.setAttribute("type","radio"),c.setAttribute("checked","checked"),c.setAttribute("name","t"),b.appendChild(c),o.checkClone=b.cloneNode(!0).cloneNode(!0).lastChild.checked,b.innerHTML="",o.noCloneChecked=!!b.cloneNode(!0).lastChild.defaultValue}();var qa=d.documentElement,ra=/^key/,sa=/^(?:mouse|pointer|contextmenu|drag|drop)|click/,ta=/^([^.]*)(?:\.(.+)|)/;function ua(){return!0}function va(){return!1}function wa(){try{return d.activeElement}catch(a){}}function xa(a,b,c,d,e,f){var g,h;if("object"==typeof b){"string"!=typeof c&&(d=d||c,c=void 0);for(h in b)xa(a,h,c,d,b[h],f);return a}if(null==d&&null==e?(e=c,d=c=void 0):null==e&&("string"==typeof c?(e=d,d=void 0):(e=d,d=c,c=void 0)),e===!1)e=va;else if(!e)return a;return 1===f&&(g=e,e=function(a){return r().off(a),g.apply(this,arguments)},e.guid=g.guid||(g.guid=r.guid++)),a.each(function(){r.event.add(this,b,e,d,c)})}r.event={global:{},add:function(a,b,c,d,e){var f,g,h,i,j,k,l,m,n,o,p,q=V.get(a);if(q){c.handler&&(f=c,c=f.handler,e=f.selector),e&&r.find.matchesSelector(qa,e),c.guid||(c.guid=r.guid++),(i=q.events)||(i=q.events={}),(g=q.handle)||(g=q.handle=function(b){return"undefined"!=typeof r&&r.event.triggered!==b.type?r.event.dispatch.apply(a,arguments):void 0}),b=(b||"").match(K)||[""],j=b.length;while(j--)h=ta.exec(b[j])||[],n=p=h[1],o=(h[2]||"").split(".").sort(),n&&(l=r.event.special[n]||{},n=(e?l.delegateType:l.bindType)||n,l=r.event.special[n]||{},k=r.extend({type:n,origType:p,data:d,handler:c,guid:c.guid,selector:e,needsContext:e&&r.expr.match.needsContext.test(e),namespace:o.join(".")},f),(m=i[n])||(m=i[n]=[],m.delegateCount=0,l.setup&&l.setup.call(a,d,o,g)!==!1||a.addEventListener&&a.addEventListener(n,g)),l.add&&(l.add.call(a,k),k.handler.guid||(k.handler.guid=c.guid)),e?m.splice(m.delegateCount++,0,k):m.push(k),r.event.global[n]=!0)}},remove:function(a,b,c,d,e){var f,g,h,i,j,k,l,m,n,o,p,q=V.hasData(a)&&V.get(a);if(q&&(i=q.events)){b=(b||"").match(K)||[""],j=b.length;while(j--)if(h=ta.exec(b[j])||[],n=p=h[1],o=(h[2]||"").split(".").sort(),n){l=r.event.special[n]||{},n=(d?l.delegateType:l.bindType)||n,m=i[n]||[],h=h[2]&&new RegExp("(^|\\.)"+o.join("\\.(?:.*\\.|)")+"(\\.|$)"),g=f=m.length;while(f--)k=m[f],!e&&p!==k.origType||c&&c.guid!==k.guid||h&&!h.test(k.namespace)||d&&d!==k.selector&&("**"!==d||!k.selector)||(m.splice(f,1),k.selector&&m.delegateCount--,l.remove&&l.remove.call(a,k));g&&!m.length&&(l.teardown&&l.teardown.call(a,o,q.handle)!==!1||r.removeEvent(a,n,q.handle),delete i[n])}else for(n in i)r.event.remove(a,n+b[j],c,d,!0);r.isEmptyObject(i)&&V.remove(a,"handle events")}},dispatch:function(a){var b=r.event.fix(a),c,d,e,f,g,h,i=new Array(arguments.length),j=(V.get(this,"events")||{})[b.type]||[],k=r.event.special[b.type]||{};for(i[0]=b,c=1;c=1))for(;j!==this;j=j.parentNode||this)if(1===j.nodeType&&("click"!==a.type||j.disabled!==!0)){for(f=[],g={},c=0;c-1:r.find(e,this,null,[j]).length),g[e]&&f.push(d);f.length&&h.push({elem:j,handlers:f})}return j=this,i\x20\t\r\n\f]*)[^>]*)\/>/gi,za=/\s*$/g;function Da(a,b){return r.nodeName(a,"table")&&r.nodeName(11!==b.nodeType?b:b.firstChild,"tr")?a.getElementsByTagName("tbody")[0]||a:a}function Ea(a){return a.type=(null!==a.getAttribute("type"))+"/"+a.type,a}function Fa(a){var b=Ba.exec(a.type);return b?a.type=b[1]:a.removeAttribute("type"),a}function Ga(a,b){var c,d,e,f,g,h,i,j;if(1===b.nodeType){if(V.hasData(a)&&(f=V.access(a),g=V.set(b,f),j=f.events)){delete g.handle,g.events={};for(e in j)for(c=0,d=j[e].length;c1&&"string"==typeof q&&!o.checkClone&&Aa.test(q))return a.each(function(e){var f=a.eq(e);s&&(b[0]=q.call(this,e,f.html())),Ia(f,b,c,d)});if(m&&(e=pa(b,a[0].ownerDocument,!1,a,d),f=e.firstChild,1===e.childNodes.length&&(e=f),f||d)){for(h=r.map(ma(e,"script"),Ea),i=h.length;l")},clone:function(a,b,c){var d,e,f,g,h=a.cloneNode(!0),i=r.contains(a.ownerDocument,a);if(!(o.noCloneChecked||1!==a.nodeType&&11!==a.nodeType||r.isXMLDoc(a)))for(g=ma(h),f=ma(a),d=0,e=f.length;d0&&na(g,!i&&ma(a,"script")),h},cleanData:function(a){for(var b,c,d,e=r.event.special,f=0;void 0!==(c=a[f]);f++)if(T(c)){if(b=c[V.expando]){if(b.events)for(d in b.events)e[d]?r.event.remove(c,d):r.removeEvent(c,d,b.handle);c[V.expando]=void 0}c[W.expando]&&(c[W.expando]=void 0)}}}),r.fn.extend({detach:function(a){return Ja(this,a,!0)},remove:function(a){return Ja(this,a)},text:function(a){return S(this,function(a){return void 0===a?r.text(this):this.empty().each(function(){1!==this.nodeType&&11!==this.nodeType&&9!==this.nodeType||(this.textContent=a)})},null,a,arguments.length)},append:function(){return Ia(this,arguments,function(a){if(1===this.nodeType||11===this.nodeType||9===this.nodeType){var b=Da(this,a);b.appendChild(a)}})},prepend:function(){return Ia(this,arguments,function(a){if(1===this.nodeType||11===this.nodeType||9===this.nodeType){var b=Da(this,a);b.insertBefore(a,b.firstChild)}})},before:function(){return Ia(this,arguments,function(a){this.parentNode&&this.parentNode.insertBefore(a,this)})},after:function(){return Ia(this,arguments,function(a){this.parentNode&&this.parentNode.insertBefore(a,this.nextSibling)})},empty:function(){for(var a,b=0;null!=(a=this[b]);b++)1===a.nodeType&&(r.cleanData(ma(a,!1)),a.textContent="");return this},clone:function(a,b){return a=null!=a&&a,b=null==b?a:b,this.map(function(){return r.clone(this,a,b)})},html:function(a){return S(this,function(a){var b=this[0]||{},c=0,d=this.length;if(void 0===a&&1===b.nodeType)return b.innerHTML;if("string"==typeof a&&!za.test(a)&&!la[(ja.exec(a)||["",""])[1].toLowerCase()]){a=r.htmlPrefilter(a);try{for(;c1)}});function Ya(a,b,c,d,e){return new Ya.prototype.init(a,b,c,d,e)}r.Tween=Ya,Ya.prototype={constructor:Ya,init:function(a,b,c,d,e,f){this.elem=a,this.prop=c,this.easing=e||r.easing._default,this.options=b,this.start=this.now=this.cur(),this.end=d,this.unit=f||(r.cssNumber[c]?"":"px")},cur:function(){var a=Ya.propHooks[this.prop];return a&&a.get?a.get(this):Ya.propHooks._default.get(this)},run:function(a){var b,c=Ya.propHooks[this.prop];return this.options.duration?this.pos=b=r.easing[this.easing](a,this.options.duration*a,0,1,this.options.duration):this.pos=b=a,this.now=(this.end-this.start)*b+this.start,this.options.step&&this.options.step.call(this.elem,this.now,this),c&&c.set?c.set(this):Ya.propHooks._default.set(this),this}},Ya.prototype.init.prototype=Ya.prototype,Ya.propHooks={_default:{get:function(a){var b;return 1!==a.elem.nodeType||null!=a.elem[a.prop]&&null==a.elem.style[a.prop]?a.elem[a.prop]:(b=r.css(a.elem,a.prop,""),b&&"auto"!==b?b:0)},set:function(a){r.fx.step[a.prop]?r.fx.step[a.prop](a):1!==a.elem.nodeType||null==a.elem.style[r.cssProps[a.prop]]&&!r.cssHooks[a.prop]?a.elem[a.prop]=a.now:r.style(a.elem,a.prop,a.now+a.unit)}}},Ya.propHooks.scrollTop=Ya.propHooks.scrollLeft={set:function(a){a.elem.nodeType&&a.elem.parentNode&&(a.elem[a.prop]=a.now)}},r.easing={linear:function(a){return a},swing:function(a){return.5-Math.cos(a*Math.PI)/2},_default:"swing"},r.fx=Ya.prototype.init,r.fx.step={};var Za,$a,_a=/^(?:toggle|show|hide)$/,ab=/queueHooks$/;function bb(){$a&&(a.requestAnimationFrame(bb),r.fx.tick())}function cb(){return a.setTimeout(function(){Za=void 0}),Za=r.now()}function db(a,b){var c,d=0,e={height:a};for(b=b?1:0;d<4;d+=2-b)c=ba[d],e["margin"+c]=e["padding"+c]=a;return b&&(e.opacity=e.width=a),e}function eb(a,b,c){for(var d,e=(hb.tweeners[b]||[]).concat(hb.tweeners["*"]),f=0,g=e.length;f1)},removeAttr:function(a){return this.each(function(){r.removeAttr(this,a)})}}),r.extend({attr:function(a,b,c){var d,e,f=a.nodeType;if(3!==f&&8!==f&&2!==f)return"undefined"==typeof a.getAttribute?r.prop(a,b,c):(1===f&&r.isXMLDoc(a)||(e=r.attrHooks[b.toLowerCase()]||(r.expr.match.bool.test(b)?ib:void 0)),void 0!==c?null===c?void r.removeAttr(a,b):e&&"set"in e&&void 0!==(d=e.set(a,c,b))?d:(a.setAttribute(b,c+""),c):e&&"get"in e&&null!==(d=e.get(a,b))?d:(d=r.find.attr(a,b),null==d?void 0:d))},attrHooks:{type:{set:function(a,b){if(!o.radioValue&&"radio"===b&&r.nodeName(a,"input")){var c=a.value;return a.setAttribute("type",b),c&&(a.value=c),b}}}},removeAttr:function(a,b){var c,d=0,e=b&&b.match(K);if(e&&1===a.nodeType)while(c=e[d++])a.removeAttribute(c)}}),ib={set:function(a,b,c){return b===!1?r.removeAttr(a,c):a.setAttribute(c,c),c}},r.each(r.expr.match.bool.source.match(/\w+/g),function(a,b){var c=jb[b]||r.find.attr;jb[b]=function(a,b,d){var e,f,g=b.toLowerCase();return d||(f=jb[g],jb[g]=e,e=null!=c(a,b,d)?g:null,jb[g]=f),e}});var kb=/^(?:input|select|textarea|button)$/i,lb=/^(?:a|area)$/i;r.fn.extend({prop:function(a,b){return S(this,r.prop,a,b,arguments.length>1)},removeProp:function(a){return this.each(function(){delete this[r.propFix[a]||a]})}}),r.extend({prop:function(a,b,c){var d,e,f=a.nodeType;if(3!==f&&8!==f&&2!==f)return 1===f&&r.isXMLDoc(a)||(b=r.propFix[b]||b,e=r.propHooks[b]),void 0!==c?e&&"set"in e&&void 0!==(d=e.set(a,c,b))?d:a[b]=c:e&&"get"in e&&null!==(d=e.get(a,b))?d:a[b]},propHooks:{tabIndex:{get:function(a){var b=r.find.attr(a,"tabindex");return b?parseInt(b,10):kb.test(a.nodeName)||lb.test(a.nodeName)&&a.href?0:-1}}},propFix:{"for":"htmlFor","class":"className"}}),o.optSelected||(r.propHooks.selected={get:function(a){var b=a.parentNode;return b&&b.parentNode&&b.parentNode.selectedIndex,null},set:function(a){var b=a.parentNode;b&&(b.selectedIndex,b.parentNode&&b.parentNode.selectedIndex)}}),r.each(["tabIndex","readOnly","maxLength","cellSpacing","cellPadding","rowSpan","colSpan","useMap","frameBorder","contentEditable"],function(){r.propFix[this.toLowerCase()]=this});function mb(a){var b=a.match(K)||[];return b.join(" ")}function nb(a){return a.getAttribute&&a.getAttribute("class")||""}r.fn.extend({addClass:function(a){var b,c,d,e,f,g,h,i=0;if(r.isFunction(a))return this.each(function(b){r(this).addClass(a.call(this,b,nb(this)))});if("string"==typeof a&&a){b=a.match(K)||[];while(c=this[i++])if(e=nb(c),d=1===c.nodeType&&" "+mb(e)+" "){g=0;while(f=b[g++])d.indexOf(" "+f+" ")<0&&(d+=f+" ");h=mb(d),e!==h&&c.setAttribute("class",h)}}return this},removeClass:function(a){var b,c,d,e,f,g,h,i=0;if(r.isFunction(a))return this.each(function(b){r(this).removeClass(a.call(this,b,nb(this)))});if(!arguments.length)return this.attr("class","");if("string"==typeof a&&a){b=a.match(K)||[];while(c=this[i++])if(e=nb(c),d=1===c.nodeType&&" "+mb(e)+" "){g=0;while(f=b[g++])while(d.indexOf(" "+f+" ")>-1)d=d.replace(" "+f+" "," ");h=mb(d),e!==h&&c.setAttribute("class",h)}}return this},toggleClass:function(a,b){var c=typeof a;return"boolean"==typeof b&&"string"===c?b?this.addClass(a):this.removeClass(a):r.isFunction(a)?this.each(function(c){r(this).toggleClass(a.call(this,c,nb(this),b),b)}):this.each(function(){var b,d,e,f;if("string"===c){d=0,e=r(this),f=a.match(K)||[];while(b=f[d++])e.hasClass(b)?e.removeClass(b):e.addClass(b)}else void 0!==a&&"boolean"!==c||(b=nb(this),b&&V.set(this,"__className__",b),this.setAttribute&&this.setAttribute("class",b||a===!1?"":V.get(this,"__className__")||""))})},hasClass:function(a){var b,c,d=0;b=" "+a+" ";while(c=this[d++])if(1===c.nodeType&&(" "+mb(nb(c))+" ").indexOf(b)>-1)return!0;return!1}});var ob=/\r/g;r.fn.extend({val:function(a){var b,c,d,e=this[0];{if(arguments.length)return d=r.isFunction(a),this.each(function(c){var e;1===this.nodeType&&(e=d?a.call(this,c,r(this).val()):a,null==e?e="":"number"==typeof e?e+="":r.isArray(e)&&(e=r.map(e,function(a){return null==a?"":a+""})),b=r.valHooks[this.type]||r.valHooks[this.nodeName.toLowerCase()],b&&"set"in b&&void 0!==b.set(this,e,"value")||(this.value=e))});if(e)return b=r.valHooks[e.type]||r.valHooks[e.nodeName.toLowerCase()],b&&"get"in b&&void 0!==(c=b.get(e,"value"))?c:(c=e.value,"string"==typeof c?c.replace(ob,""):null==c?"":c)}}}),r.extend({valHooks:{option:{get:function(a){var b=r.find.attr(a,"value");return null!=b?b:mb(r.text(a))}},select:{get:function(a){var b,c,d,e=a.options,f=a.selectedIndex,g="select-one"===a.type,h=g?null:[],i=g?f+1:e.length;for(d=f<0?i:g?f:0;d-1)&&(c=!0);return c||(a.selectedIndex=-1),f}}}}),r.each(["radio","checkbox"],function(){r.valHooks[this]={set:function(a,b){if(r.isArray(b))return a.checked=r.inArray(r(a).val(),b)>-1}},o.checkOn||(r.valHooks[this].get=function(a){return null===a.getAttribute("value")?"on":a.value})});var pb=/^(?:focusinfocus|focusoutblur)$/;r.extend(r.event,{trigger:function(b,c,e,f){var g,h,i,j,k,m,n,o=[e||d],p=l.call(b,"type")?b.type:b,q=l.call(b,"namespace")?b.namespace.split("."):[];if(h=i=e=e||d,3!==e.nodeType&&8!==e.nodeType&&!pb.test(p+r.event.triggered)&&(p.indexOf(".")>-1&&(q=p.split("."),p=q.shift(),q.sort()),k=p.indexOf(":")<0&&"on"+p,b=b[r.expando]?b:new r.Event(p,"object"==typeof b&&b),b.isTrigger=f?2:3,b.namespace=q.join("."),b.rnamespace=b.namespace?new RegExp("(^|\\.)"+q.join("\\.(?:.*\\.|)")+"(\\.|$)"):null,b.result=void 0,b.target||(b.target=e),c=null==c?[b]:r.makeArray(c,[b]),n=r.event.special[p]||{},f||!n.trigger||n.trigger.apply(e,c)!==!1)){if(!f&&!n.noBubble&&!r.isWindow(e)){for(j=n.delegateType||p,pb.test(j+p)||(h=h.parentNode);h;h=h.parentNode)o.push(h),i=h;i===(e.ownerDocument||d)&&o.push(i.defaultView||i.parentWindow||a)}g=0;while((h=o[g++])&&!b.isPropagationStopped())b.type=g>1?j:n.bindType||p,m=(V.get(h,"events")||{})[b.type]&&V.get(h,"handle"),m&&m.apply(h,c),m=k&&h[k],m&&m.apply&&T(h)&&(b.result=m.apply(h,c),b.result===!1&&b.preventDefault());return b.type=p,f||b.isDefaultPrevented()||n._default&&n._default.apply(o.pop(),c)!==!1||!T(e)||k&&r.isFunction(e[p])&&!r.isWindow(e)&&(i=e[k],i&&(e[k]=null),r.event.triggered=p,e[p](),r.event.triggered=void 0,i&&(e[k]=i)),b.result}},simulate:function(a,b,c){var d=r.extend(new r.Event,c,{type:a,isSimulated:!0});r.event.trigger(d,null,b)}}),r.fn.extend({trigger:function(a,b){return this.each(function(){r.event.trigger(a,b,this)})},triggerHandler:function(a,b){var c=this[0];if(c)return r.event.trigger(a,b,c,!0)}}),r.each("blur focus focusin focusout resize scroll click dblclick mousedown mouseup mousemove mouseover mouseout mouseenter mouseleave change select submit keydown keypress keyup contextmenu".split(" "),function(a,b){r.fn[b]=function(a,c){return arguments.length>0?this.on(b,null,a,c):this.trigger(b)}}),r.fn.extend({hover:function(a,b){return this.mouseenter(a).mouseleave(b||a)}}),o.focusin="onfocusin"in a,o.focusin||r.each({focus:"focusin",blur:"focusout"},function(a,b){var c=function(a){r.event.simulate(b,a.target,r.event.fix(a))};r.event.special[b]={setup:function(){var d=this.ownerDocument||this,e=V.access(d,b);e||d.addEventListener(a,c,!0),V.access(d,b,(e||0)+1)},teardown:function(){var d=this.ownerDocument||this,e=V.access(d,b)-1;e?V.access(d,b,e):(d.removeEventListener(a,c,!0),V.remove(d,b))}}});var qb=a.location,rb=r.now(),sb=/\?/;r.parseXML=function(b){var c;if(!b||"string"!=typeof b)return null;try{c=(new a.DOMParser).parseFromString(b,"text/xml")}catch(d){c=void 0}return c&&!c.getElementsByTagName("parsererror").length||r.error("Invalid XML: "+b),c};var tb=/\[\]$/,ub=/\r?\n/g,vb=/^(?:submit|button|image|reset|file)$/i,wb=/^(?:input|select|textarea|keygen)/i;function xb(a,b,c,d){var e;if(r.isArray(b))r.each(b,function(b,e){c||tb.test(a)?d(a,e):xb(a+"["+("object"==typeof e&&null!=e?b:"")+"]",e,c,d)});else if(c||"object"!==r.type(b))d(a,b);else for(e in b)xb(a+"["+e+"]",b[e],c,d)}r.param=function(a,b){var c,d=[],e=function(a,b){var c=r.isFunction(b)?b():b;d[d.length]=encodeURIComponent(a)+"="+encodeURIComponent(null==c?"":c)};if(r.isArray(a)||a.jquery&&!r.isPlainObject(a))r.each(a,function(){e(this.name,this.value)});else for(c in a)xb(c,a[c],b,e);return d.join("&")},r.fn.extend({serialize:function(){return r.param(this.serializeArray())},serializeArray:function(){return this.map(function(){var a=r.prop(this,"elements");return a?r.makeArray(a):this}).filter(function(){var a=this.type;return this.name&&!r(this).is(":disabled")&&wb.test(this.nodeName)&&!vb.test(a)&&(this.checked||!ia.test(a))}).map(function(a,b){var c=r(this).val();return null==c?null:r.isArray(c)?r.map(c,function(a){return{name:b.name,value:a.replace(ub,"\r\n")}}):{name:b.name,value:c.replace(ub,"\r\n")}}).get()}});var yb=/%20/g,zb=/#.*$/,Ab=/([?&])_=[^&]*/,Bb=/^(.*?):[ \t]*([^\r\n]*)$/gm,Cb=/^(?:about|app|app-storage|.+-extension|file|res|widget):$/,Db=/^(?:GET|HEAD)$/,Eb=/^\/\//,Fb={},Gb={},Hb="*/".concat("*"),Ib=d.createElement("a");Ib.href=qb.href;function Jb(a){return function(b,c){"string"!=typeof b&&(c=b,b="*");var d,e=0,f=b.toLowerCase().match(K)||[];if(r.isFunction(c))while(d=f[e++])"+"===d[0]?(d=d.slice(1)||"*",(a[d]=a[d]||[]).unshift(c)):(a[d]=a[d]||[]).push(c)}}function Kb(a,b,c,d){var e={},f=a===Gb;function g(h){var i;return e[h]=!0,r.each(a[h]||[],function(a,h){var j=h(b,c,d);return"string"!=typeof j||f||e[j]?f?!(i=j):void 0:(b.dataTypes.unshift(j),g(j),!1)}),i}return g(b.dataTypes[0])||!e["*"]&&g("*")}function Lb(a,b){var c,d,e=r.ajaxSettings.flatOptions||{};for(c in b)void 0!==b[c]&&((e[c]?a:d||(d={}))[c]=b[c]);return d&&r.extend(!0,a,d),a}function Mb(a,b,c){var d,e,f,g,h=a.contents,i=a.dataTypes;while("*"===i[0])i.shift(),void 0===d&&(d=a.mimeType||b.getResponseHeader("Content-Type"));if(d)for(e in h)if(h[e]&&h[e].test(d)){i.unshift(e);break}if(i[0] in c)f=i[0];else{for(e in c){if(!i[0]||a.converters[e+" "+i[0]]){f=e;break}g||(g=e)}f=f||g}if(f)return f!==i[0]&&i.unshift(f),c[f]}function Nb(a,b,c,d){var e,f,g,h,i,j={},k=a.dataTypes.slice();if(k[1])for(g in a.converters)j[g.toLowerCase()]=a.converters[g];f=k.shift();while(f)if(a.responseFields[f]&&(c[a.responseFields[f]]=b),!i&&d&&a.dataFilter&&(b=a.dataFilter(b,a.dataType)),i=f,f=k.shift())if("*"===f)f=i;else if("*"!==i&&i!==f){if(g=j[i+" "+f]||j["* "+f],!g)for(e in j)if(h=e.split(" "),h[1]===f&&(g=j[i+" "+h[0]]||j["* "+h[0]])){g===!0?g=j[e]:j[e]!==!0&&(f=h[0],k.unshift(h[1]));break}if(g!==!0)if(g&&a["throws"])b=g(b);else try{b=g(b)}catch(l){return{state:"parsererror",error:g?l:"No conversion from "+i+" to "+f}}}return{state:"success",data:b}}r.extend({active:0,lastModified:{},etag:{},ajaxSettings:{url:qb.href,type:"GET",isLocal:Cb.test(qb.protocol),global:!0,processData:!0,async:!0,contentType:"application/x-www-form-urlencoded; charset=UTF-8",accepts:{"*":Hb,text:"text/plain",html:"text/html",xml:"application/xml, text/xml",json:"application/json, text/javascript"},contents:{xml:/\bxml\b/,html:/\bhtml/,json:/\bjson\b/},responseFields:{xml:"responseXML",text:"responseText",json:"responseJSON"},converters:{"* text":String,"text html":!0,"text json":JSON.parse,"text xml":r.parseXML},flatOptions:{url:!0,context:!0}},ajaxSetup:function(a,b){return b?Lb(Lb(a,r.ajaxSettings),b):Lb(r.ajaxSettings,a)},ajaxPrefilter:Jb(Fb),ajaxTransport:Jb(Gb),ajax:function(b,c){"object"==typeof b&&(c=b,b=void 0),c=c||{};var e,f,g,h,i,j,k,l,m,n,o=r.ajaxSetup({},c),p=o.context||o,q=o.context&&(p.nodeType||p.jquery)?r(p):r.event,s=r.Deferred(),t=r.Callbacks("once memory"),u=o.statusCode||{},v={},w={},x="canceled",y={readyState:0,getResponseHeader:function(a){var b;if(k){if(!h){h={};while(b=Bb.exec(g))h[b[1].toLowerCase()]=b[2]}b=h[a.toLowerCase()]}return null==b?null:b},getAllResponseHeaders:function(){return k?g:null},setRequestHeader:function(a,b){return null==k&&(a=w[a.toLowerCase()]=w[a.toLowerCase()]||a,v[a]=b),this},overrideMimeType:function(a){return null==k&&(o.mimeType=a),this},statusCode:function(a){var b;if(a)if(k)y.always(a[y.status]);else for(b in a)u[b]=[u[b],a[b]];return this},abort:function(a){var b=a||x;return e&&e.abort(b),A(0,b),this}};if(s.promise(y),o.url=((b||o.url||qb.href)+"").replace(Eb,qb.protocol+"//"),o.type=c.method||c.type||o.method||o.type,o.dataTypes=(o.dataType||"*").toLowerCase().match(K)||[""],null==o.crossDomain){j=d.createElement("a");try{j.href=o.url,j.href=j.href,o.crossDomain=Ib.protocol+"//"+Ib.host!=j.protocol+"//"+j.host}catch(z){o.crossDomain=!0}}if(o.data&&o.processData&&"string"!=typeof o.data&&(o.data=r.param(o.data,o.traditional)),Kb(Fb,o,c,y),k)return y;l=r.event&&o.global,l&&0===r.active++&&r.event.trigger("ajaxStart"),o.type=o.type.toUpperCase(),o.hasContent=!Db.test(o.type),f=o.url.replace(zb,""),o.hasContent?o.data&&o.processData&&0===(o.contentType||"").indexOf("application/x-www-form-urlencoded")&&(o.data=o.data.replace(yb,"+")):(n=o.url.slice(f.length),o.data&&(f+=(sb.test(f)?"&":"?")+o.data,delete o.data),o.cache===!1&&(f=f.replace(Ab,"$1"),n=(sb.test(f)?"&":"?")+"_="+rb++ +n),o.url=f+n),o.ifModified&&(r.lastModified[f]&&y.setRequestHeader("If-Modified-Since",r.lastModified[f]),r.etag[f]&&y.setRequestHeader("If-None-Match",r.etag[f])),(o.data&&o.hasContent&&o.contentType!==!1||c.contentType)&&y.setRequestHeader("Content-Type",o.contentType),y.setRequestHeader("Accept",o.dataTypes[0]&&o.accepts[o.dataTypes[0]]?o.accepts[o.dataTypes[0]]+("*"!==o.dataTypes[0]?", "+Hb+"; q=0.01":""):o.accepts["*"]);for(m in o.headers)y.setRequestHeader(m,o.headers[m]);if(o.beforeSend&&(o.beforeSend.call(p,y,o)===!1||k))return y.abort();if(x="abort",t.add(o.complete),y.done(o.success),y.fail(o.error),e=Kb(Gb,o,c,y)){if(y.readyState=1,l&&q.trigger("ajaxSend",[y,o]),k)return y;o.async&&o.timeout>0&&(i=a.setTimeout(function(){y.abort("timeout")},o.timeout));try{k=!1,e.send(v,A)}catch(z){if(k)throw z;A(-1,z)}}else A(-1,"No Transport");function A(b,c,d,h){var j,m,n,v,w,x=c;k||(k=!0,i&&a.clearTimeout(i),e=void 0,g=h||"",y.readyState=b>0?4:0,j=b>=200&&b<300||304===b,d&&(v=Mb(o,y,d)),v=Nb(o,v,y,j),j?(o.ifModified&&(w=y.getResponseHeader("Last-Modified"),w&&(r.lastModified[f]=w),w=y.getResponseHeader("etag"),w&&(r.etag[f]=w)),204===b||"HEAD"===o.type?x="nocontent":304===b?x="notmodified":(x=v.state,m=v.data,n=v.error,j=!n)):(n=x,!b&&x||(x="error",b<0&&(b=0))),y.status=b,y.statusText=(c||x)+"",j?s.resolveWith(p,[m,x,y]):s.rejectWith(p,[y,x,n]),y.statusCode(u),u=void 0,l&&q.trigger(j?"ajaxSuccess":"ajaxError",[y,o,j?m:n]),t.fireWith(p,[y,x]),l&&(q.trigger("ajaxComplete",[y,o]),--r.active||r.event.trigger("ajaxStop")))}return y},getJSON:function(a,b,c){return r.get(a,b,c,"json")},getScript:function(a,b){return r.get(a,void 0,b,"script")}}),r.each(["get","post"],function(a,b){r[b]=function(a,c,d,e){return r.isFunction(c)&&(e=e||d,d=c,c=void 0),r.ajax(r.extend({url:a,type:b,dataType:e,data:c,success:d},r.isPlainObject(a)&&a))}}),r._evalUrl=function(a){return r.ajax({url:a,type:"GET",dataType:"script",cache:!0,async:!1,global:!1,"throws":!0})},r.fn.extend({wrapAll:function(a){var b;return this[0]&&(r.isFunction(a)&&(a=a.call(this[0])),b=r(a,this[0].ownerDocument).eq(0).clone(!0),this[0].parentNode&&b.insertBefore(this[0]),b.map(function(){var a=this;while(a.firstElementChild)a=a.firstElementChild;return a}).append(this)),this},wrapInner:function(a){return r.isFunction(a)?this.each(function(b){r(this).wrapInner(a.call(this,b))}):this.each(function(){var b=r(this),c=b.contents();c.length?c.wrapAll(a):b.append(a)})},wrap:function(a){var b=r.isFunction(a);return this.each(function(c){r(this).wrapAll(b?a.call(this,c):a)})},unwrap:function(a){return this.parent(a).not("body").each(function(){r(this).replaceWith(this.childNodes)}),this}}),r.expr.pseudos.hidden=function(a){return!r.expr.pseudos.visible(a)},r.expr.pseudos.visible=function(a){return!!(a.offsetWidth||a.offsetHeight||a.getClientRects().length)},r.ajaxSettings.xhr=function(){try{return new a.XMLHttpRequest}catch(b){}};var Ob={0:200,1223:204},Pb=r.ajaxSettings.xhr();o.cors=!!Pb&&"withCredentials"in Pb,o.ajax=Pb=!!Pb,r.ajaxTransport(function(b){var c,d;if(o.cors||Pb&&!b.crossDomain)return{send:function(e,f){var g,h=b.xhr();if(h.open(b.type,b.url,b.async,b.username,b.password),b.xhrFields)for(g in b.xhrFields)h[g]=b.xhrFields[g];b.mimeType&&h.overrideMimeType&&h.overrideMimeType(b.mimeType),b.crossDomain||e["X-Requested-With"]||(e["X-Requested-With"]="XMLHttpRequest");for(g in e)h.setRequestHeader(g,e[g]);c=function(a){return function(){c&&(c=d=h.onload=h.onerror=h.onabort=h.onreadystatechange=null,"abort"===a?h.abort():"error"===a?"number"!=typeof h.status?f(0,"error"):f(h.status,h.statusText):f(Ob[h.status]||h.status,h.statusText,"text"!==(h.responseType||"text")||"string"!=typeof h.responseText?{binary:h.response}:{text:h.responseText},h.getAllResponseHeaders()))}},h.onload=c(),d=h.onerror=c("error"),void 0!==h.onabort?h.onabort=d:h.onreadystatechange=function(){4===h.readyState&&a.setTimeout(function(){c&&d()})},c=c("abort");try{h.send(b.hasContent&&b.data||null)}catch(i){if(c)throw i}},abort:function(){c&&c()}}}),r.ajaxPrefilter(function(a){a.crossDomain&&(a.contents.script=!1)}),r.ajaxSetup({accepts:{script:"text/javascript, application/javascript, application/ecmascript, application/x-ecmascript"},contents:{script:/\b(?:java|ecma)script\b/},converters:{"text script":function(a){return r.globalEval(a),a}}}),r.ajaxPrefilter("script",function(a){void 0===a.cache&&(a.cache=!1),a.crossDomain&&(a.type="GET")}),r.ajaxTransport("script",function(a){if(a.crossDomain){var b,c;return{send:function(e,f){b=r(" BİZE ULAŞIN
Adıyaman FK Teknik Direktörü Erol Kapusuz Adana Demirspor mağlubiyetini değerlendirdi!
Adana Demirspor ile Adıyaman FK, Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 3. Tur maçında karşı karşıya geldi.. Yeni Adana Stadyumu'nda oynanan karşılaşmayı 5-0 kazanan ev sahibi ekip üst tura adını yazdırdı. Mücadelenin ardından Adıyaman FK Teknik Direktörü Erol Kapusuz, karşılaşmayı değerlendirdi. Kapusuz, “Adana Demirspor Süper Lig lideri, bizim rakibimiz değil. Kendi oyunumuzu oynamaya çalıştık.” ifadelerini kullandı.