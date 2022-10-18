Adıyaman FK Teknik Direktörü Erol Kapusuz Adana Demirspor mağlubiyetini değerlendirdi!

18 Ekim 2022, Salı 10:54
Adıyaman FK Teknik Direktörü Erol Kapusuz Adana Demirspor mağlubiyetini değerlendirdi!

Adana Demirspor ile Adıyaman FK, Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 3. Tur maçında karşı karşıya geldi.. Yeni Adana Stadyumu'nda oynanan karşılaşmayı 5-0 kazanan ev sahibi ekip üst tura adını yazdırdı. Mücadelenin ardından Adıyaman FK Teknik Direktörü Erol Kapusuz, karşılaşmayı değerlendirdi. Kapusuz, “Adana Demirspor Süper Lig lideri, bizim rakibimiz değil. Kendi oyunumuzu oynamaya çalıştık.” ifadelerini kullandı.

