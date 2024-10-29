Maç Sonuçları

GOL | 23 Elazığ Fk 0 - 4 T. Konyaspor

29 Ekim 2024, Salı 07:13
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 3. tur maçında T. Konyaspor, 73. dakikada Melih Bostan’ın attığı golle 23 Elazığ Fk karşısında skoru 4-0’a getirdi.

