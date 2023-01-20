28 Şubat ile 1-2 Mart'ta oynanacak

Kupada çeyrek final karşılaşmaları 28 Şubat ile 1-2 Mart tarihlerinde yapılacak. Fenerbahçe kuraya seri başı olarak katılacak. Kuraların 24 Ocak'ta çekilmesi planlanıyor.

Giriş: 20.01.2023 06:40

EN SON HABERLER

Fenerbahçe Çaykur Rizespor: 2-1 (MAÇ SONUCU ÖZET)
Fenerbahçe Teknik Direktörü Jorge Jesus transfer hakkında konuştu!
Çaykur Rizespor'da Bülent Korkmaz'dan Fenerbahçe maçı sonrası dikkat çeken sözler! "Futbolcularımı kutluyorum"
Fenerbahçe'de Miha Zajc Çaykur Rizespor maçı sonrası galibiyet açıklaması yaptı!
Fenerbahçe'de İrfan Can Eğribayat Rizespor maçı sonrası konuştu!
BİZE ULAŞIN