Uğurcan buluşması

Kocaeli Darıca'da yaşayan ve bordo-mavili renklere gönül vermiş Nuh ve Kader Kavram çifti, yeni doğan bebeklerine Uğurcan Çakır'ın ismini verdi. Uğurcan bebek ve ailesi, Ümraniyespor maçı öncesi kaptan Uğurcan Çakır ile bir araya geldi.

Giriş: 19.01.2023 06:40

EN SON HABERLER

Trabzonspor kupada seri başı
Ümraniyespor Trabzonspor: 1-4 (MAÇ SONUCU ÖZET)
Ankaragücü Beşiktaş: 1-1 (4-3 Penaltılar) | GOLLERİ VE ÖZET İZLE
Trabzonspor Teknik Direktörü Abdullah Avcı Ümraniyespor galibiyetini değerlendirdi!
Beşiktaş Teknik Direktörü Şenol Güneş Ankaragücü maçı sonrası konuştu!
BİZE ULAŞIN