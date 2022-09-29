Karaveli’nin yerine Okta

Beşiktaş'ta Önder Karaveli'den boşalan futbol gelişim direktörlüğüne Halim Okta getirildi.

Giriş: 29.09.2022 06:40

EN SON HABERLER

Bursaspor 0-1 Boyabat 1868 Spor(MAÇ SONUCU - ÖZET) Ziraat Türkiye Kupası maçı
Şanlıurfaspor 4-2 Karşıyaka (MAÇ SONUCU - ÖZET) Ziraat Türkiye Kupası maçı
Kırklarelispor Siirt İl Özel İdare: 5-0 | MAÇ SONUCU ÖZET İZLE | A Spor Türkiye Kupası özet
Kastamonuspor - Nevşehirspor: 0-0 (Penaltılar: 5-4) | MAÇ SONUCU - ÖZET
Kırklareli çok farklı
BİZE ULAŞIN