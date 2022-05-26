Kayserispor Sivasspor'a karşı direğe takıldı!

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası final maçında Kayserispor ile Sivasspor, Olimpiyat Stadyumu'nda karşı karşıya geldi. Maçın 43. dakikasında Kayserispor'un golcü isimlerinden Mame Thiam girdiği gol pozisyonunda direğe takıldı. İşte Thiam'ın kaçırdığı pozisyon.

Giriş: 26.05.2022 21:42
"Kayserispor Sivasspor'a karşı direğe takıldı!" haberi için lütfen tıklayın...

EN SON HABERLER

Kayserispor - Sivasspor: 2-3 (MAÇ SONUCU - ÖZET) | Türkiye Kupası'nda şampiyon Sivasspor!
İşte Sivasspor'a galibiyeti getiren gol!
İlhan Parlak maça yeniden dengeyi getirdi!
Sivassporlu Gradel'den muhteşem gol!
Finale denge geldi! İşte Sivasspor'un eşitlik golü
BİZE ULAŞIN