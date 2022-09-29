Amazon Prime Gaming'in ekim ayında ücretsiz olarak sunacağı oyunlar açıklandı. Oyunseverler, 3 Ekim'den itibaren allout 76 ve Middle-earth: Shadow of War gibi oyunlar da dahil olmak üzere tam 7 oyuna ücretsiz olarak erişebilecek.
İşte Amazon Prime Gaming'te ekim ayının ücretsiz oyunları:
- Fallout 76
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Total War: Warhammer II
- Glass Masquerade
- Loom
- Hero's Hour
- Horace
Amazon Prime Gaming, eylül ayında ise Assassin's Creed Origins, Football Manager 2022, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, The Dig, Defend the Rook, We the Revolution, Castle on the Coast ve Word of the Law: The Death Mask Collector's Edition'ı ücretsiz bir şekilde erişime sunmuştu.